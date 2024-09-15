Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Down 53.6% in August

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Achilles Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.76.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile
Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Achilles Therapeutics
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.