Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Down 53.6% in August

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 239.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,804,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

