Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Down 19.6% in August

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 959,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.19. 540,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,824. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

