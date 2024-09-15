abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Shares Up 3%

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.40 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 62.60 ($0.82). 2,398,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 922,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.80 ($0.80).

abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £258.02 million, a P/E ratio of -368.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Get abrdn European Logistics Income alerts:

abrdn European Logistics Income Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,941.18%.

About abrdn European Logistics Income

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.