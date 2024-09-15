AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ABBV opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
