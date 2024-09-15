Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 276,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

Shares of ABL stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $761.43 million, a PE ratio of 510.26 and a beta of 0.12. Abacus Life has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abacus Life will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,909,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth approximately $8,105,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

