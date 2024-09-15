A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Up 17.2% in August

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

