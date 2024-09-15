7,269 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $269.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.21 and its 200-day moving average is $260.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.50.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

