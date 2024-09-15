30,607 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,475,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,932 shares of company stock valued at $67,352,949. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.