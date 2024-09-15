22,943 Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $20.67.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.