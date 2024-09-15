1ST Source Bank Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $177.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.16 and a 200-day moving average of $161.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

