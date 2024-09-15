1ST Source Bank Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,052,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 38.6% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000.

BATS FAPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $567.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

