1ST Source Bank Decreases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 826,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.12. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

