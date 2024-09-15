1ST Source Bank Buys 4,506 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $14,176,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3,572.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 234,830 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 67,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 10,473.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DAPR stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $230.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.