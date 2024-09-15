1ST Source Bank Acquires Shares of 2,967 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000.
GE Vernova Stock Up 4.8 %
GE Vernova stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $228.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.03.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
