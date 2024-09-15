1ST Source Bank Acquires Shares of 2,967 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $228.68.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.03.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

