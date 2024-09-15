1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

1933 Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TGIFF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,697. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

