1,726 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in American Express by 969.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $112,910,000 after purchasing an additional 546,389 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $259.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.