14,490 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 121.3% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

TSLA stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.63. The firm has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

