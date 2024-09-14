Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,373 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Zoetis worth $247,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

ZTS opened at $191.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

