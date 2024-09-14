Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 962 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 86.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 44,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $62.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $750,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THRM

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.