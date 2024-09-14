Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 617 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other news, Director Arthur C. Butcher bought 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,861.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

