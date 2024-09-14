Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 357 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 45,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $153.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,082 shares of company stock worth $7,104,287. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

