Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,538 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $284.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

