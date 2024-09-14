Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,145 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Dynatrace by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

