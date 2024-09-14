Zions Bancorporation N.A. Makes New $723,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

