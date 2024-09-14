Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned approximately 0.09% of ePlus worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,190,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ePlus by 349.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ePlus by 100.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ePlus by 68.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $91.33 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $544.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

