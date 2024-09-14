Zions Bancorporation N.A. Invests $1.23 Million in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 0.06% of Vericel as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vericel by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vericel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,582.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $21,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,169. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

