Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $989,000 Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.38.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.98, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.36.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

