Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.62 Million Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Informatica in the second quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Informatica by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Trading Down 0.0 %

INFA opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,277.50, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Informatica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

