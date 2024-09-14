Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 97,877 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in LCI Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.13%.

About LCI Industries



LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

