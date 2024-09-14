Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Enpro by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Enpro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 33,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $153.68 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $176.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,097.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.92.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Enpro’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -857.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

