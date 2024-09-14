Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 16th

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 16th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 13th.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

Shares of ZEPP stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

