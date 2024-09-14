ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $432,210.12 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

