Zcash Price Tops $30.84 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Zcash has a market cap of $503.50 million and approximately $50.30 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcash has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $30.84 or 0.00051545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00037740 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.