Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 179,400 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research upgraded Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

ZAPP opened at $3.50 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

