Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Short Interest Down 29.0% in August

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zapata Computing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zapata Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zapata Computing during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zapata Computing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Zapata Computing Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Zapata Computing stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53. Zapata Computing has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Zapata Computing will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZPTA shares. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Zapata Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zapata Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company.

Zapata Computing Company Profile

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

