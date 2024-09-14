Yvonne Hui Sells 744 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $17,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Yvonne Hui sold 283 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $6,718.42.

NYSE:PHR opened at $24.68 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Phreesia by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $8,199,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,950 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

