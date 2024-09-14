Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) Trading 1.9% Higher

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Yellow Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.59.
Yellow Company Profile
Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.