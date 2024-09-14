Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $287.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $523.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.31.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.