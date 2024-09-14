Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total value of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,130,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total value of $1,064,319.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 572,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,130,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,626 shares of company stock worth $15,145,217. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

NYSE IT opened at $510.56 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $510.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

