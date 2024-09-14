Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,253 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $127.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

