Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

