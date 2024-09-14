Wrapmanager Inc. Has $784,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $48.20 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

