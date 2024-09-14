World Mobile Token (WMT) Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 18% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $124.48 million and $816,248.85 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00042275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000104 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.