Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 17.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $250.05 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.74.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 674,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,402 shares of company stock worth $107,992,034 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

