Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCM opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $25.18.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

