William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 73,028 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,028 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $98,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 465.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 26.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $217.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.03. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

