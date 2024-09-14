William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 6,720 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $228,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,150,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $581.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $562.64 and a 200 day moving average of $491.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $598.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

