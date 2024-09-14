William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 175,516 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175,516 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Crown worth $197,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Crown Stock Up 1.3 %

CCK opened at $91.34 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $679,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares in the company, valued at $52,416,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,675. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

