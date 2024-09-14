William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206,346 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Alarm.com worth $119,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

