William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,614 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $149,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 25.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Trading Up 2.1 %

LRN stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stride

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.